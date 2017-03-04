UGANDA PREMIER LEAGUE ROUNDUP: VILLA FALTER AS LEADERS KCCA FC AND VIPERS CLAIM VICTORIES.

Vipers leapfrog Onduparaka as KCCA extend lead at the top of the Uganda Premier League following SC Villa’s draw away at Proline in Lugogo.

Leaders, KCCA FC, on Friday, extended their lead at the top of the Uganda Premier League after defeating The Saints away at the Champions Stadium, Mwererwe.

Geoffrey Sserunkuma scored the only goal of the game and his twelfth of the season, giving KCCA FC their thirteenth win in eighteen games.

The Kasasiro boys extended their lead to three points after second placed SC Villa were held to a goalless draw by Proline FC, later today, Saturday.

SC Villa, who had Shafick Bisaso fired in favor of former Express FC coach, Wasswa Bbosa, have now earned four points in two, since making the move.

The one-all-draw was their eighth in nineteen matches, leaving the match week with thirty-seven points. Meanwhile, Proline FC earned their twenty-third point of the season, to go level with Police FC, but edging the latter with a superior goal difference (-1 versus -10), to stand ninth.

Proline are now just one-game short of the League’s team with the most drawn games, URA FC (twelve).

Uganda Cup holders, Vipers SC, earlier on Friday rediscovered their scoring form after a series of goalless draws to beat struggling Jinja side, BUL FC.

Former URA FC player, Villa Oromchan opened the scoring for the home side in the thirty-eighth minute, but Aggrey Madoi levelled matters, twelve minutes into the second half of the game. Brain Nkuubi scored the winner for the Kitende side.

The result brought them level on points with Onduparaka FC, but a superior goal difference (9 versus -4) serves the purpose to settle in third.

In the other game played on Saturday, Sadolin Paints FC, at the Nelson Mandela humiliated Bright Stars FC to a 3-0 defeat.

Sadolin, who are at Namboole temporarily, had Bassan Swaif Nasser scoring a brace in the first half, (twenty-third and thirty-sixth minutes) while Jamali Sijjali scored in the second half to give the Jinja based Club, all three.

The win takes Sadolin level on points with Lweza but the superior goal difference giving the account for Sadolin’s twelfth position.

At this moment, SC Villa, Onduparaka and Lweza FC have played the most games (twenty) while KCCA FC and Vipers SC have played the least games (eighteen), partly due to their continental engagements.

Table leaders, KCCA FC have now switched attention to their CAF Champions League First Round clash with defending Champions Mamelodi Sundowns, and are set to travel to South Africa on Sunday.

The Uganda Premier league returns this Tuesday with a number of fixtures;

BUL FC Vs Kirinya Jinja SSS – Kakindu Stadium, Jinja

The Saints FC Vs Police FC – Champions Stadium, Mwererwe (Matugga)

Proline FC Vs JMC Hippos FC – P. Omondi Stadium, Lugogo

Onduparaka FC Vs Bright Stars FC – Green Light Stadium, Arua

Sadolin Paints FC Vs URA FC – M.N. Stadium, Namboole