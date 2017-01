Uganda is to lose at least sh4 billion in January following a decision by Kenya and Rwanda to ban the importation of her poultry products. The ban came in the wake of a confirmation of an outbreak of the avian influenza commonly known as bird flu in Wakiso, Kalangala and Masaka districts. The poultry Association of Uganda – an organization that brings together major poultry dealers in the country, has urged government to convince its neighbors to lift the ban.