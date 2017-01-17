Ugandans Expecting a Win over Ghana’s Black Stars Tonight.

From employers igniting a patriotic spirit by requesting their various employees to wear to office their Uganda Cranes T-shirts, to the sound of Vuvuzellas across Kampala streets and the downtown frenzied vendors making sales of all merchandise to evoke excitement ahead of today’s game, it is noted that many Ugandans are expectant of a win over Ghana’s Black Stars in the match scheduled for 7pm today even when their last interface was four years ago with Ghana beating Uganda.

The cranes last appearance at the AFCON tournament was in 1978 when they lost in the final to hosts Ghana.

Therefore, Ugandans have gladly embraced this mileage because it has taken a 38 year “drought” without qualifying for the African Cup Of Nations.

Citizens urge the Uganda Cranes to Play as a team and bring to the field the great skills that they practiced during training with Coach Micho.

The team that landed at the Libreville Leon M’ba International Airport in Gabon on Saturday afternoon will be playing their first match today at 7:00 PM local time.

It should also be noted that Uganda is the only country representing the East African community.