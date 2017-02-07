The Uganda National Bureau of Standards has embarked on a capacity building process to help Uganda and other African countries gather and contribute data to the International Food Standards body.
UNBS executive Director Dr. Ben Manyindo says the move will put an end to the tendency of Uganda being a standard receiver. This follows the rejection of Ugandan food and animal products in the oversea markets over standards.
UNBS Re-thinking Food Standards
