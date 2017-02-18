Under Funding Costs Green Cover

By NBS TV -
37
0
SHARE

The fight against environmental degradation around the country is faced with an underfunding gap – with many district leaders struggling to live up to residents’ expectations. Hoima is in the eye of the storm – with conservationists keenly following how the district is preparing to safeguard the environment when the country eventually starts mining oil. The leadership is however grappling with underfunding of environmental related services – a situation that might affect future development efforts.