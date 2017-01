Twelve hours to meet the deadline; Uganda Peoples’ Congress has issued guidelines for the nomination of Party candidates for the East African Legislative Assembly candidates in the coming elections. The guidelines come in few hours to submitting of forms with the aspirants required to have paid 300,000 Uganda shillings by 10:00 am tomorrow. UPC’s deputy secretary general Fred Ebil spoke to NBS about the nomination and vetting process that Uganda’s oldest political party will follow.