The UPDF in Entebbe is celebrating the climax of tarehe sita at the ceremony taking place in Entebbe town. Running under the theme “extending services to the people” the UPDF say they will continue to offer social services to the community whenever need arises.
Oue reporter Richard Olweny is standing by in Entebbe
UPDF Celebrates Tarehe Sita
