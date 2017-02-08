Uganda Revenue Authority has impounded 521 cartons of cosmetics that were banned in Uganda because they contained a dangerous substance, which causes skin cancer.
Nyasio Tumwesigye, the owner of the cosmetics and Moses Kajura, the driver were arrested at midnight in Kagamba in Kanungu, as they headed to Kampala with their smuggled goods from DR Congo.
URA Impounds 521 Cartons of Illegal Cosmetics
