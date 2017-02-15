URA Makes Strides in Tax Collection

The Uganda Revenue Authority has committed to hitting its financial year’s target of 12.9 trillion following the success that has so far been registered.

In the month of December 20016, the tax authority set a target of collecting 1.369 trillion shilling but surpassed this figure – collecting 1.382 trillion shillings instead.

Sirajji Kanyesigye, the URA Assistant commissioner for compliance management says several measures have been put in place like at the boarder points to ensure quick and smooth collection of taxes on both imports and exports.