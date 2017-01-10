The Increasing refugee settlement in Yumbe, has seen an escalation in humanitarian need in Bididi Refugee Camp. The United States Government has donated $80m about shs.288b in aid to rescue the plight.
American Ambassador to Uganda Deborah Malaci says the aid will be sent through The US Agency for International Development (USAID)
USA to Rescue Refugee Plight in Yumbe
