USA to Rescue Refugee Plight in Yumbe

The Increasing refugee settlement in Yumbe, has seen an escalation in humanitarian need in Bididi Refugee Camp. The United States Government has donated $80m about shs.288b in aid to rescue the plight.
American Ambassador to Uganda Deborah Malaci says the aid will be sent through The US Agency for International Development (USAID)