As the country nation gets lost in the politics of electing the next lot of representatives to the east African legislative assembly, it is probably time to take stock of dividends the out going team delivered to the nation
With the storm that characterized Margaret Ziwa’s impeachment where the Ugandan team turned against their own, still fresh in the minds of Ugandans , we ask is there reason to pay attention to the east African legislative assembly anyway?
What Are Dividends for EALA?
