Ndebesa on appointing the Kyabazinga: The most controversial bit is electing a cultural leader to the post. Kings are not supposed to beodered around.

Babu on appointing Kyabazinga: We have a constitution. So the question we should be asking is; Is it offensive to the constitution?

Babu: The Kyabazinga is a citizen with a mind of his own. He can decide to give up his cultural role to serve the country.

Babu: In my opinion, it is healthy for people to be interested in politics.