Promoted from Major General to General and appointed the Chief of Defense Forces (CDF) taking over from the soft spoken Gen Katumba Wamala. At 52, he becomes one of the youngest to acquire the title of general; the highest military rang in Uganda, which he now shares with his boss and commander in chief, Yoweri Kaguta Museveni. Tonight, Bushrah Namirimu brings to you an insight of the person and career of the newly appointed Chief of Defence Forces.