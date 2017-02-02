An estimated 2,000 students an d their parents live in anxiety after the Uganda National Examination board with held their results due to examination malpractices
Our reporter Bushra Namirimu took to analyzing the affected candidates and discovered that majority come from private and little known schools.
The question is…t what could be the gravity of withholding exam results and what follows thereafter.
Why UCE Results Were Held
