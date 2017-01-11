Winnie Byanyima’s Standing Surety for Matthew Kanyamunyu fuels Anger.

The wife to former presidential candidate, Dr. Kizza Besigye and executive director of Oxfam International yesterday attended the bail application hearing of Matthew Kanyamunyu at Nakawa court.

The presence of Byanyima, an aunty and standing surety of the accused fueled the anger of the relatives of the deceased Kenneth Akena, a community development officer who was shot in the stomach by Kanyamunyu in the presence of his girlfriend Cynthia Munywangari on 12th November 2016 at Lugogo, an injury that later led to his death at Norvik Hospital.

Among the disappointed relatives were Acholi MPs affiliated to FDC, Beatrice Anywar and Odonga Otto who denounced the party and swore to influence the Northern region along the same path.

Justice Elizabeth Kabanda dismissed the bail application of Mathew Kanyamunyu and two others who include his girlfriend and brother Joseph Kanyamunyu on grounds that the three didn’t prove any exceptional circumstances guaranteeing release. To this the family and friends of the late Akena expressed gratitude and excitement.

The trial will soon commence as prosecution proved they will have them committed on the next mention.