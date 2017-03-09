The international women’s day celebrates society’s women; mothers, daughters, sisters and female colleagues. In Uganda, it is observed as a public holiday. But for some women, it is like any other working day.
This is the story of female journalists who brave all to ensure that viewers are updated at all times. Remmy Bahati has this story
Women’s Day: NBS Female Journalists Narrate Their Experience
