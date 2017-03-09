Women’s Day: Over 500 Women Receive Free Treatment

Women activists have pinned female leaders in government of frustrating the efforts aimed at up lifting the status of women and the girl child.
The activists are concerned that top women leaders remain inaccessible – with many engaging in petty fights against organizations that are fighting for women’s rights.
