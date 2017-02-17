World Bank to Lift Loan Suspension

The World Bank has given more hops to Uganda on lifting the loan suspension on funding for the construction of the Fort Portal-Kamwenge road. World Bank Africa Group Executive Director Andrew Bvumbe says they are ready to lift the cap, as soon as the Uganda National Roads Authority comply with the terms and conditions on reported cases of child abuse by the Chinese contractors and delayed compensation to the affected communities.The World Bank chief revealed during the inspection of road projects in Hoima, Kyenjojo, Kabarole and Kamwenge districts.