Youth Livelihood Making Strides

A 265bn budget approved in FY 2013 -2014 for the Youth livelihood Program has started paying off some dividends.

Although with some challenges, the project which is championed by ministry of gender and labour has enabled many youth across the country to create gainful employment opportunities.

The first phase of the program started in 2014 with a budget allocation of 19.7bn – covering only 27 districts but has since attracted more funding and expanded to cover more districts.

In this special report, we explore the success stories as told by the beneficiaries under the project.